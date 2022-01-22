Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,807,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,408 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 83,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 117.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

