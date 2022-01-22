Bokf Na Invests $1.97 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $39,540,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 245,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

