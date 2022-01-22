Bokf Na Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 41.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,637,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 766,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 25.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

