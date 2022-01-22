BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $100.78 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.