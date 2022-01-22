Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.25. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $16.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.95 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

