BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Down 0.8%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 146,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 72,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.