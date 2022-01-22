BMO Capital Markets Raises SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$19.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of C$5.73 and a 1 year high of C$17.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.