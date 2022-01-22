BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $155.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. SAP has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $6,555,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 31.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

