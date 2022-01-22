Blockpass Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $318,226.82 and $744.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

