Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.61. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

BXSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

BXSL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 91,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

