BlackRock Inc. Sells 905,323 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,865,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KB Home worth $422,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

