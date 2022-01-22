BlackRock Inc. Sells 786,855 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of AutoNation worth $458,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,142 shares of company stock valued at $16,191,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $104.98 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

