BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,176,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $429,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLO stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

