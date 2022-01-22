BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

