BlackRock Inc. Has $433.99 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $433,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

