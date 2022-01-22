BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.65% of PotlatchDeltic worth $437,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $52.05 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

