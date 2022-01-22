BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $3.50 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00178844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009344 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006622 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004647 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002391 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

