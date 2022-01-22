Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $1,256.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00264079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

