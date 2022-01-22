BitCoal Price Down 41.6% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $11,223.24 and approximately $59.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00431773 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

