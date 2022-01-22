Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BRDS opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. Bird Global has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

