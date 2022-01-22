Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 797,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

