BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 120.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

