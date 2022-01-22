Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $1,560,428.96 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92.

On Monday, November 29th, Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $156.89 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

