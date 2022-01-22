Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.28. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Barclays reduced their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,842. Big Lots has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

