BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,120,279 shares.The stock last traded at $68.13 and had previously closed at $68.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in BHP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.