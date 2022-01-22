Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

