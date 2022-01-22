BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,350 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

