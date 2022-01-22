BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

VEA stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

