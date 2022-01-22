BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 171 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

