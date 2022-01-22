BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

COF opened at $146.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.27. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

