BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

