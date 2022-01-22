Berenberg Bank Increases Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 670

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 670 ($9.14) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 635 ($8.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 568 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 639.67 ($8.73).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 557.40 ($7.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,721.24).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.