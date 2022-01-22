Berenberg Bank Downgrades AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,850 ($25.24) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,280 ($31.11).

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABDP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,665 ($22.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,756.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,854.27. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,480 ($20.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,470 ($33.70). The company has a market cap of £376.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

