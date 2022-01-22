Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 695,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,533,000 after acquiring an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 294,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BHE opened at $24.88 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.