Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.21% of I-Mab worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.