Bellevue Group AG Raises Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

