Bellevue Group AG Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $137.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

