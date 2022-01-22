Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Down 1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.65). 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 53,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.67).

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.59) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £110.27 million and a PE ratio of 63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.27.

In other news, insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum bought 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £34,823 ($47,513.99).

Beeks Trading Company Profile (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

