BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 3.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

