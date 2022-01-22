Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

