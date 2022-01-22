Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

BMW stock opened at €95.56 ($108.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

