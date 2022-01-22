Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.92.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE ABX opened at C$24.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$43.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.52.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.