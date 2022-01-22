Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $5.86 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of -585.66 and a beta of -0.27.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

