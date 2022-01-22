Barclays Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $100.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

NBIX stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

