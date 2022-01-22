Barclays PLC Sells 53,862 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 180,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.81. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

