Barclays PLC Sells 17,845 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of BankUnited worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

