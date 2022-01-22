Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

