Barclays PLC Has $7.36 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of UMB Financial worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

