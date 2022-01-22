Barclays Cuts Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $90.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,406,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,800,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.