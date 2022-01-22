Barclays Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $20.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $11.81 on Friday. Marqeta has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,522,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 539,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marqeta by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

